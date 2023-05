Guwahati: An earthquake of 4.7 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck Assam and Meghalaya on Sunday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

The earthquake, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 2.58 pm, seismologists said.

Tremors were also felt in some parts of neighbouring Bangladesh including Sylhet.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Mairang in Meghalaya.