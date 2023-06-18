Guwahati: The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) authorities have put the forest staff on high alert and boats are ready to launch a rescue operation as floodwaters have reportedly started seeping into the national park, officials said on Sunday.

The DFO of Kaziranga National Park, Ramesh Kumar Gogoi said that the forest department is fully geared up to deal with any eventuality at the park.

“The national park authorities are prepared to deal with the flood situation that could arise at any moment,” DFO Gogoi said.

He said more than 150 hand boats, 10 motor boats and floating camps have been prepared for the forest workers to perform their duties during the floods.

The state forest department created around 40 highlands for providing shelter to animals to escape from the rising waters, he said.

DFO Gogoi said the highlands of the national park are suitable for wildlife to take refuge during floods and barricades will be erected on the national highway and time cards will be introduced from time to time to avoid animal death.

During the monsoon when the entire Kaziranga park is flooded, the animals move to the higher ground of neighbouring Karbi Anglong hills in the southern direction to save themselves from drowning.

Letters have been sent to the higher authorities for the deployment of additional forest staff at the park, Gogoi added.

The 1044 sq Kaziranga National Park, a Unesco world heritage site, bears the brunt of the floods every year.