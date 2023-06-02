Guwahati: In a major reshuffle, as many as 26 officials were transferred on Friday by Assam Environment Forest Department.

The reshuffle carried out by the Forest Department, however, has not gone down well with wildlife activists of Assam.

A section of wildlife activists has given vent their resentment after IFS officer Arun Vignesh CS was posted as Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Eastern Assam Wild Life Division, Bokakhat under which Kaziranga National Park (KNP) falls.

“Protection of wildlife at Kaziranga is very crucial for us. Therefore, prior to giving charge to an official for such a place, the forest department should look into whether the officer concerned has enough experience and if he is familiar with the surrounding areas of Kaziranga,” said a wildlife activist requesting anonymity.

“Contrary to the officers from outside the state, local officials are more familiar with the environment. In the Assam forest department, there are several experienced DFO rank officials like Khargeswar Pegu, an IIT Bombay alumnus, Jayashree Naiding, Krishna Deury etc who are well acquainted with the wildlife of Kaziranga and its surrounding areas compared to Arun Vignesh,” he added.

IFS officer Arun Vignesh, who was posted as DFO Sonitour East Division, Biswanath Chariali has been transferred and given the charge of DFO Eastern Assam Wild Life Division, Bokakhat, Assam, against the existing vacancy. Rajendra Singh Bharti, DFO, Doomdooma Division, posted as DFO, Aie Valley Division, Bongaigaon.

Binod Kumar Payeng, DFO, Social Forestry Division, Guwahati, has been posted as DFO, Dhubri Division, against the existing vacancy.

Tejas Mariswamy, DFO, Cachar Division, Silchar, is transferred and posted as DFO, Goalpara Division.

Biswajyoti Das, DFO, Sonitpur Social Forestry Division, Biswanath Chariali, is transferred and posted as DFO, Sonitpur East Division.

Bhaskar Deka, AFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Nagaon division, is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Sonitpur Social Forestry Division, Biswanath Chariali.

Kadam Suhas Tarachand, Deputy Conservator of Forest attached to O/o Addl. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Lower Assam Zone, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Nagaon Division.

Krishna Kamal Deori, AFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Tinsukia Wildlife Division, is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Dhemaji Division.

Rohini Kumar Das, AFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Dhemaji Division is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Nagaon Social Forestry Division, Nagaon.

Priyasa Saikia, AFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Bongaigaon Social Forestry Division, is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry, Guwahati.

Mriganka Bora, AFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Dibrugarh Social Forestry Division, is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Doomdooma Division, Doomdooma.

Palve Vijay Trimbak, OSD cum Working Plan Officer, Lower Assam Circle, is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Cachar Division, Silchar.

Chiranjeev P. Jain, IFS, Deputy Conservator of Forest attached to the Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Karimganj Division.

Gaunadip Das, AFS, Deputy Conservator of Forest attached to the Office of the Nodal Officer FC Act, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Bongaigaon Social Forestry Division.

Rubul Pathak, Deputy Conservator of Forest attached to the Office of the Conservator of Forest, Eastern Assam Circle, Jorhat is posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Dibrugarh Social Forestry Division.

Jayshree Naiding, Divisional Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division, is transferred and posted as Senior Wildlife Warden, O/o the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, Assam.

P. Monica Kishore, Deputy Conservator of Forest attached to the Office of the Addl. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Social Forestry, is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division.

Khanindra Nath Das, Senior Wildlife Warden, O/o the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, Assam, is transferred and posted Divisional Forest Officer, Tinsukia Wildlife Division.

Biswajit Roy, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Central Assam Circle, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as a Working Plan officer, Lower Assam Circle, Guwahati.

Sayambrita Dutta, AFS, Deputy Conservator of Forest attached to the Office of the Conservator of Forest, Eastern Assam Circle, Jorhat is transferred and posted as Working Plan officer, Upper Assam Circle, Jorhat.

Manoj Kumar Goswami, AFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Timber Treatment and Seasoning Plant, Makum, is hereby transferred and posted as Director, Assam Forest School, Guwahati, against the existing vacancy with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further order.

Jitendra Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, Goalpara Division, is transferred and posted to Divisional Forest Officer, Timber Treatment and Seasoning Plant, Makum.

Ranjit Konwar, Working Plan officer, Upper Assam Circle, Jorhat, is hereby transferred and posted Divisional Forest Officer, Parbatjora Division, Superighat.

Subodh Talukdar, Aie Valley Division, Bongaigaon, is hereby transferred and posted Deputy Director, Manas National Park, BTC.

Rabi Sing Engti, IFS, Deputy Conservator of Forest is hereby transferred and posted Divisional Forest Officer, Karbi Anglong East Division, Diphu.

S. Sunder, Deputy Conservator of Forest attached to O/o Addl. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Social Forestry, Assam is hereby posted on deputation as Officer on Special Duty, Environment & Forest department in addition to his existing duties.