Guwahati: A man was reportedly found dead with no clothes inside a ‘VIP’ room of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in the Cachar district of Assam on Thursday morning.

As per reports, the identity of the deceased was not known.

The party members allegedly had tried to cover up the incident but it was somehow disclosed to the media.

The police were later informed as the body was found and an investigation has been initiated.

The dead body was taken to the morgue and further investigation to establish the identity is being carried out.

The party’s leadership in the district have not made any statements regarding the issue till the filing of this report.

It is not yet known if the incident is a murder or something else.