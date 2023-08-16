AGARTALA: The ruling BJP in Tripura has announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections to two assembly constituencies in the state.

The BJP has fielded Tafajjal Hossain as its candidate for by-polls to Boxanagar assembly constituency in Tripura.

On the other hand, Bindu Debnath has been chosen by the Tripura BJP as its candidate from the Dhanpur assembly constituency.

It may be mentioned here that BJP candidate from Boxnagar – Tafajjal Hossain brings with him experience from the previous assembly polls in February, where he contested from the same constituency.

His familiarity with the area and its issues could work to his advantage in the upcoming by-polls.

Meanwhile, Bindu Debnath’s nomination by the BJP for the Dhanpur constituency reflects the party’s confidence in her leadership capabilities.

Bindu Debnath, being a local BJP leader, is likely to have a deep understanding of the concerns and aspirations of the people in the region.

By-polls to Boxnagar and Dhanpur assembly seats in Tripura will be held on September 5.

Counting of votes is slated for September 8.

These by-elections have been necessitated by the demise of Samsul Haque, the CPI-M legislator from Boxanagar, and the resignation of the previously elected BJP representative in Dhanpur.

A total of 93,234 eligible voters are expected to participate in the democratic process.

The electoral process will take place across 51 polling stations in Boxanagar and 59 booths in Dhanpur.