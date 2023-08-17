Assam: Flood situation improves but 13000 people still affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved further on Wednesday with the number of people affected by the deluge coming down to 13,853. No casualty was reported from the state over the past 24 hours.

However, five districts under 11 revenue circles of the state, including Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Sonitpur, are still reeling under floodwater.

Sivasagar remained the worst-hit district for the second day with a total of 10,890 people being affected, followed by Dhemaji (2,753) and Dibrugarh (210).

Also Read: Assam: Tainted IFS officer’s transfer to Manas cancelled

Altogether 14 people have lost their lives in the floods in the state this year so far, with the last two casualties being reported from Sonitpur district on Monday.

At present, 137 villages are still inundated by floodwater, and over 3,536 hectares of crop areas are being affected.

The respective district administrations in the affected districts are running 14 relief camps and 14 relief distribution centres to provide relief materials to the flood-affected people.

Also Read: Assam: ‘Fake’ ULFA-I linkman injured in police firing in Sivasagar

As many as 18,634 domestic animals and poultry have been affected by the deluge across two districts of Dhemaji and Sivasagar.

Houses, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have been damaged by the floods in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Jorhat, Majuli, and Sivasagar districts.

Massive erosion has been reported from Bongaigaon district’s Srijangram, Dhubri’s South Salmara, and Golaghat’s Sarupathar.

River Brahmaputra is still flowing above the danger level mark in Dhubri, Tezpur, and Jorhat district’s Neamatighat.