Guwahati: A controversy over the transfer orders of two Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers in Assam has come forward as allegations of corruption and mismanagement have come forward.

On August 14, three IFS officers were suddenly transferred which raised some eyebrows as one of the officers was termed to be tainted.

The officer Rajib Kumar Das was arrested by the Bureau of Investigation of Economic Offences (BIEO) in 2018 for his alleged linkage to a mining scam.

He was transferred and posted as the Director of the Manas National Park and was supposed to take charge of IFS officer Vaibhav C Mathur.

Mathur on the other hand was transferred and posted as Conservator of Forest, Lower Assam Social Forestry Circle Bongaigaon.

With the transfer, there were allegations that the PCCF & HoFF had not taken any approval from higher authorities.

In fact, a source said that of the officials, Mathur had been an efficient officer who had recently been instrumental in apprehending three poachers who were involved in the recent rhino poaching.

He has been active in executing the duties but his transfer orders seemed to be fishy, said a source.

On the other hand, the PCCF has been accused of favouring corrupt officers as well.

There has been another allegation of a lobby that only favours certain officers.

However, while there have been allegations of these, the transfer orders were later cancelled.

Sources claimed that there was no consultation before the transfer orders were issued.

The source further added that the lobby in the forest department has been “allowing” prized postings to their favourable officials while some efficient officials are kept bound to posts that might not make an impact.

Further, the source alleged that the PCCF only show that he is a workaholic despite all the allegations, forest officials sit for video conferences in the early mornings such as at 1 am or 2 am.

The controversy over the recent transfer order revolves around Rajib Kumar Das.

He was the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Golaghat Forest Division when he was nabbed by the Bureau of Investigation of Economic Offences (BIEO).

Rajib Das has allegedly been involved in a sand mining scam at the Doigrong River sand mahal.

He was even suspended then based on the allegations.

With all the severe allegations, him being appointed the Field Director was criticised by many including environment activists.

There were a few others involved in the case as well.

They were involved in letting illegal sand mining rackets flourish in forest areas in Golaghat.

On December 5 in 2017, the BIEO registered a case based on a written complaint submitted by one Pratim Dowerah before the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the Vigilance and Anti-corruption alleging that Rajiv Das, then Golaghat DFO and ranger Praneswar Das along with one contractor, Abdul Hasmat, were issuing duplicate stock depot challan and transit permit for illegal operation of Doigrong river sand mahal.