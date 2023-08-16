Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu has approved the delimitation notification for Assam, paving the way for the redrawing of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The notification was issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in March 2023. It retains the existing number of 126 assembly and 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.

However, the ECI has made some changes to the names of some constituencies and has also reserved more seats for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Under the new notification, two Lok Sabha constituencies and 19 assembly constituencies have been reserved for STs, while one Lok Sabha constituency and nine assembly constituencies have been reserved for SCs.

This is an increase of one SC Lok Sabha seat and nine SC assembly seats from the previous delimitation exercise in 2001.

The ECI has also renamed some constituencies in response to public demand.

The ECI has said that the delimitation exercise was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 2002. The notification is now being published in the Official Gazette and will come into force after 30 days.