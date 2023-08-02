IMPHAL: People of Manipur, belonging to different communities in Manipur, have “lost trust” in the Biren Singh-led BJP government in the violence-hit Northeast state.

This was claimed by Delhi commission for women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal in report, she submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on Manipur violence.

It may be mentioned here that DCW chief Swati Maliwal had recently visited the strife-torn state of Manipur and interacted with people from the two warring communities in the state – Kuki and Meitei.

In her report to Murmu on Manipur violence, the DCW chief also advocated for immediate imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

She also demanded a probe by a special investigation team (SIT), which is to be led by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Maliwal said that the SIT must be formed to determine the root cause of the ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur that resulted in loss of nearly 150 lives over the past three months.

“A compensation package of Rs 25 lakhs should be urgently provided to the survivors and their families,” Maliwal stated in her report to President Murmu.

She added: “The state (Manipur government) should provide copies of all FIRs alleging sexual assault in the past months to the Delhi Commission for Women, which can oversee their rehabilitation.”