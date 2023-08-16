Guwahati: An alleged fake ULFA-I linkman was shot on Tuesday midnight in upper Assam’s Sivasagar district after he allegedly tried to escape from custody.

The injured man has been identified as Raju Ahmed and sustained gunshot injuries to his lower body during the incident.

A police official said, “Raju Ahmed was arrested from the Demow area of Sivasagar on August 12 for extortion-related activities. He was allegedly extorting money from local businessmen in the name of Ulfa(I). We received a complaint against him and based on the complaint, we arrested him.”

The official added, “On Tuesday midnight, he tried to escape from police custody by attacking the police officials. In self-defence, the policemen fired a gunshot, which injured him. He sustained a bullet injury to his lower body.”

Raju Ahmed’s family, however, insists that he was framed as a ULFA-I linkman or overground worker.

Raju Ahmed’s brother said that when police brought Raju Ahmed over for investigation after his arrest on August 12, a private individual who he identified as Raju Phukan was also a part of the police entourage.

Sources said that many extortion activities are going on in the upper Assam area using the name of the militant outfit.

Meanwhile, the police have been investigating the case and collecting all the evidence.

“We have enough evidence against Raju Ahmed. He extorted money from businessmen using the name of Ulfa(I),” said a police official.

Raju Ahmed is out of danger and undergoing treatment at a hospital.