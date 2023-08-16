GUWAHATI: Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS-G) in Guwahati, Assam completed a six-day offline short-term training program (STTP) for Northeastern Regions (NER).

“Carrier Opportunities in Pharmacy” and “Opportunities and Challenges in Pharmaceutical Research and Innovation” were the program’s main themes and subthemes, respectively.

The program was sponsored and funded by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The training program was held from August 7 to 12.

During the event, twelve technical sessions were organized, where scientific lectures were presented by recognized and notable resource individuals invited from many platforms of science and technology backgrounds, offering talks on a range of focus area issues supporting the program’s theme.

The programme began with a welcome message from Prof. P. Malairajan (Principal, GIPS-G) and guest of honor Mr. Jasodaranjan Das, President, Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society and an introduction statement by the patron Prof. Kandarpa Das (Vice Chancellor, Girijananda Chowdhury Univerity). The programme coordinator Dr. Nikhil Biswas (Associate Professor, GIPS-Guwahati) greeted the participants and underlined the relevance and guidelines of the session.

Some of the well renowned motivational speakers includes Prof. Alak Kumar Boragohain (Chancellor, Girijananda Chowdhury University, Assam), Prof. Utpal Bora (Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati), Dr. Phulen Sarma (AIIMS, Guwahati), Prof. Bhanu P Sahu (GIPS-G), Prof Damiki Laloo (GIPS-G), Prof, Abdul Baquee Ahmed (GIPS, Tezpur), Prof P. Malairajan (GIPS-G), Prof. K Jessi Kala Veni (GIPS-G), Dr. Asis Bala (Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, Assam), Dr. Subham Banerjee (NIPER, Guwahati), Dr. Subhash Medhi (Gauhati University), Prof. Minakshi Gogoi (Girijananda Chowdhury University).

The training panel discussed interesting thrust areas such as carrier opportunities in pharmacy, artificial intelligence in R&D, intellectual property rights, personalized medicine, animal research ethics, emerging technologies in pharmacy, research opportunities in pharmacy, statistics application in R&D, and many other general sections related to pharmaceutical science.

The workshop drew a large number of young faculty members from all around the North Eastern Regions of India, as well as a few scientists and research scholars.

The training program came to an end on August 12 with an online test examination conducted by the project monitoring committee (PMC), followed by a valedictory session and a vote of appreciation from the program’s coordinator Dr. Nikhil Biswas.