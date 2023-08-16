Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced a “One Family One Livelihood” scheme for those who have been displaced by the recent ethnic violence in the state.

Singh said that the government has constituted committees to provide a source of livelihood to those who are taking shelter at different relief camps.

“The government has taken up steps to resettle those who have been displaced in their earlier places,” Singh said.

He added, “For those places where resettlement is not possible now, temporary prefabricated houses are being constructed to relocate the displaced people.”

Singh added that the government has also constituted committees to provide a source of livelihood under the “One Family One Livelihood” scheme to those who have no source of income. He said that the government is committed to rehabilitating the affected people and bringing normalcy to the state soon.

The “One Family One Livelihood” scheme is a welcome initiative by the Manipur government. It will help to provide a much-needed source of income to those who have been displaced by the violence.

The scheme will also help to boost the economy of the state and create new jobs.

It is important to note that the ethnic violence in Manipur has caused widespread devastation. More than 160 people have been killed and over 60,000 people have been displaced. The violence has also caused significant damage to property and infrastructure.