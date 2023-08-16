GUWAHATI: As part of ongoing border negotiations between Assam and Meghalaya under the second phase of a border settlement, members of the regional committees from both sides visited Khanduli bordering West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Wednesday.

The Assam team was led by Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika while the Meghalaya team was led by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

“This is our first visit to the area. The regional committees of both states came here and held a meeting. We received a memorandum from office bearers of local organizations,” Assam minister Pijush Hazarika told reporters after the visit.

“We will come again shortly to interact with border residents. We will also visit the constitutional boundary. We will enquire whether they opt to stay with Assam or Meghalaya before submitting the report to the Chief Minister,” Hazarika said.

“The border demarcation is a central subject. We have already settled 50 per cent issues in the first phase. The remaining part will be settled shortly,” Hazarika also said.

Also Read: Assam: Tainted IFS officer’s transfer to Manas cancelled

“Khasis are our brothers. We should not have differences with them. They should be allowed to move freely in Assam and our Assamese people also be allowed to move freely in Meghalaya without fear. We should maintain peace,” the Minister said.

A meeting of the regional committees of the two states was also held at Khanduli BOP.

Also Read: Assam: President Droupadi approves delimitation notification

MLA from Baithalangso Rupsing Terang, Chief Executive Member of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) Thombor Shiwat, Assam principal secretary of revenue and disaster management department, GD Tripathi, and other senior officials of two states, district commissioners and other members were present in the meeting.

“Plans were made for further visits and discussions with locals for a comprehensive assessment,” Hazarika added.