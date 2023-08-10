Guwahati: Hynniewtrep Border Dispute Redressal Forum (HBDRF) in Meghalaya has ‘warned’ Assam government officials against linking Mukroh firing incident with ongoing border dispute resolution talks.

The forum said that the Mukroh firing incident has no correlation with the ongoing border dispute talks between Meghalaya and Assam.

It also said that Mukroh is within the territorial jurisdiction of Meghalaya and any attempt to project it as part of Assam would be seen as an attempt to mislead and to create confusion.

The forum’s spokesperson, Thomas Passah, said that the inquiry commission instituted by the Assam government to probe the Mukroh firing incident had mentioned that Mukroh falls under the jurisdiction of Jrikyndeng police station.

He said that this statement only proves that Mukroh is very much within the boundary of Meghalaya since “Jrikyndeng” is a Pnar word and not an Assamese or Karbi word.

The Mukroh firing incident took place on November 22 last year and resulted in the deaths of six persons, including five from Meghalaya and one Assam forest guard staff.