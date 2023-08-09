Guwahati: Pro-talks ULFA leader Anup Chetia on Wednesday said that the ULFA-I leader by its Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah might not join the negotiations in Assam.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma had invited Paresh Baruah to spend a week in Assam.

The pro-talks leader further said that the demands put forth by ULFA-I are not something the Government of India can accept. He further added that it would be good for the people of Assam if ULFA-I come to the negotiation tables.

However, he claimed that there is a lack of communication between the two parties (ULFA-I and the government).

Earlier Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sent out an invitation to ULFA-Independent commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah to visit the state.

Also Read: Assam DGP to hold crucial security meeting with SPs of five districts in Tinsukia

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah and asked him to spend at least a week in the state.

“Paresh Baruah is an intelligent and educated man. If he stays in the state for seven days, he will understand that this is not the old Assam, which he left,” said CM Sarma.

He added: “I am not talking about peace talks. I invite him to Assam as a guest. After that, he will understand that Assam has changed a lot.”

Last year, while speaking exclusively to Northeast Now, ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah had clearly stated that the outfit would not abandon the issue of sovereignty for the sake of peace talks.

“In any circumstances, we will not abandon the issue of sovereignty,” said ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah said.

He added: “For this issue (sovereignty) many in Assam and ULFA-I members have laid down their lives. So, for the sake of peace talks, this issue cannot be abandoned.”

“Assam cannot become economically independent until and unless it becomes politically independent,” Paresh Baruah had said.

Earlier this year, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that peace talks with ULFA-I will not be possible unless the leader of the outfit Paresh Baruah abandons his demand for sovereignty.

“Sitting for peace talks with ULFA-I is not an issue. But bringing the outfit to the talks table is the hardest part,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

Also read: Assam police personnel accused of torturing 80-year-old father, keeps him in cowshed

He said: “Till the time Paresh Baruah keeps on demanding sovereignty, any kind of peace talks with ULFA-I is not possible.”

“The demand for sovereignty by ULFA-I is the bone of contention,” the Assam chief minister had said.