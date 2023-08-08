HAJO: A heart-wrenching and shocking incident has been reported from Hajo in Assam.

A man at Hajo in Assam has been accused of beating and torturing his 80-year-old father.

Moreover, the elderly man is being kept in a cowshed by his son.

Interestingly, the accused man – identified as Suresh Das – is a personnel of the Assam police.

Das allegedly beats and tortures his bed-ridden father.

After coming to know about the atrocities, locals at Bamundi village in Hajo in Assam took matters to their own hand and rescued the elderly man.

Villagers have alleged that Assam police personnel Suresh Das, along with his wife Juri, had been keeping his 80-year-old father in a cowshed for years.

The elderly man, after being rescued by the locals, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the 80-year-old man had several injury marks on his body.

The locals have demanded that the accused son – Suresh Das – who is a personnel of the Assam police be arrested immediately.