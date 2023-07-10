GUWAHATI: A ‘corrupt’ Assam police officer has been dismissed from service.

This was informed by Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh.

The officer to have been dismissed from service has been identified as Dhiraj Jyoti Namasudra.

He was serving as a police sub-inspector (SI) at the Gohpur police station in Bishwanath district of Assam.

Notably, Dhiraj Jyoti Namasudra was caught red-handed while accepting bribe by the sleuths of directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on December 8 last year.

“SI (UB) Dhiraj Jyoti Namasudra, of Biswanath DEF, who was arrested… while accepting bribe… has been awarded the major punishment – dismissal from service,” Assam DGP GP Singh said.