Guwahati: A Lat Mandal of the Hajo Revenue Circle in Kamrup in Assam, was arrested by the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption unit for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe.

The accused Lat Mandal was identified as Utpal Kemprai. He was posted at the Hajo Revenuce Circle office in Kamrup district.

The accused was arrested based on a complaint that he had been involved in demanding a bribe to process transfer documents of a land.

The V&AC in a tweet wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAMt rapped red handed Utpal Kemprai, Lot Mandal of the Hajo Revenue Circle, Dist- Kamrup, immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for processing of transfer of land.”

It may be mentioned that over the past few days, multiple Lat Mandals were arrested across the state who were involved in unfair practices.