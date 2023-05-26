Guwahati: A youth from Tinsukia in Assam has reportedly jumped from the Bogibeel Bridge into the river in an alleged suicide attempt.

As per reports, the youth has been identified as Ankit Dutta Gupta. He had his exams going and had left the hall in the middle of the exam on Wednesday.

Since, then he was missing and on Friday it was reported that he jumped from the Bogibeel.

The youth was last seen in Dibrugarh and was reported to have gone towards Arunachal Pradesh where he was studying.

However, on Friday it was found that he had jumped into the river from the Bogibeel Bridge.

An operation by rescue teams has been launched to trace youth.

Some of his personal belongings, including a laptop and a mobile phone were recovered from the spot where he jumped.

The missing youth was a student of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) in Arunachal.

The matter is being investigated as to why he may have chosen the extreme path.