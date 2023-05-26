Dimapur: Dimapur police arrested two NSCN-K (Khango) cadres in Kohima on Friday in connection with a case filed by the Andhra Fish Supply Union of Dimapur at the sub-urban police station Dimapur in Nagaland.

The case was filed alleging threats, extortion and harassment meted out to its members and the pouring of harmful chemicals inside 34 boxes of fish by unknown miscreants on May 3.

DCP (crime) and Dimapur police PRO, in a release, on Friday said during the course of the investigation and meticulous examination, some suspects were identified and placed under police surveillance.

At around 1 am on Friday, a team led by ACP West proceeded to Kohima and raided a house at New Minister’s Hill Kohima with the assistance of electronic surveillance and human intelligence.

During the raid, two persons identified as Apuloto Chishi (36), self-styled Lt Col of NSCN K (Khango) and who is the group’s Kohima town commander and Kaisha Yepthomi (30), self-styled 2nd Lt of NSCN K (Khango), were arrested, the release said.

One 9 mm Berreta pistol with 42 live rounds, Rs 10,000 cash, 17 booklets of extortion slips and other incriminating documents were recovered and seized during the raid.

The vehicle used in the commission of the crime (Alto K10 LXI) was also recovered and seized, police added.

The two arrested accused are in the custody of a sub-urban police station.