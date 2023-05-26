KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has condemned the killing of a students’ leader at Tizit in Mon district of the state.

Ahoa Konyak – the action chairman of Tizit Area Students’ Union (TASU) – was allegedly hacked to death by a suspected drugs peddler on Thursday (May 25).

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio termed the killing of the students’ leader at Tizit in Mon district of the state as a “brutal act”.

“I strongly condemn the brutal act that unfolded in Tizit,” said Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

The Nagaland chief minister also appealed “for peace from all sections of society and to cooperate with the authority”.

He also assured that “justice will be delivered as per the law of the land” in relation to the killing of Konyak.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Ahoa Konyak,” said CM Rio.

It may be mentioned here that Ahoa Konyak and two of his colleagues had visited Phantom colony at Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland, after receiving information about presence of drug peddlers there.

Upon reaching the site, Konyak and his colleagues were allegedly attacked by the suspected drugs peddler with a machete.

In the attack, Ahoa Konyak sustained grievous injuries to which he later succumbed.

Angry mob also reportedly set on fire the house of the accused identified as Menshan Konyak.