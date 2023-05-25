KOHIMA: A students’ leader in Nagaland has allegedly been hacked to death by a suspected drugs peddler.

The incident has been reported from Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland on Thursday (May 25) morning.

The students’ leader, who was killed by suspected drugs peddlers, was a member of Tizit Area Students’ Union (TASU) in Nagaland.

The deceased students’ leader has been identified as Ahoa Konyak.

Konyak was the action chairman of TASU, the students’ body confirmed.

TASU has also asked all shops at Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland to “down the shutter” during a 24-hour mourning period between May 25 and 26.

Also read: Nagaland: Naga People’s Front calls for expedited political dialogue

Meanwhile, the accused has been arrested by the Nagaland police and is being kept under custody at Namsa police station.

Ahoa Konyak and two of his colleagues had visited Phantom colony at Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland, after receiving information about presence of drug peddlers there.

Upon reaching the site, Konyak and his colleagues were allegedly attacked by the suspected drugs peddler with a machete.

Following the attack, Ahoa Konyak sustained injuries and later succumbed to those.

Meanwhile, tensions prevail at Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland, as news of the death of the students’ leader spread in the area.

Angry mob also reportedly set on fire the house of the accused identified as Menshan Konyak.