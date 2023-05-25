Kohima: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) has called on the Centre, NSCN (IM), and NNPGs to expedite the political dialogue and reach a logical conclusion in Nagaland.

This resolution was one of the seven points adopted during the party’s central office bearers’ (COB) meeting held at the party headquarters on Wednesday.

The gathering also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the NPF rank and file during the February 23 Assembly election, along with the logistic support provided by the party’s Manipur unit. The NPF congratulated the two victorious party MLAs, Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu and Achumbemo Kikon, and commended all other party candidates for their unwavering determination despite challenging circumstances.

Addressing the attendees, NPF leader Liezietsu reflected on the trials and tribulations faced by NPF MLAs in 2022, highlighting the instances where some members had defected from the party at the eleventh hour during the Assembly election.

He expressed that it was a difficult time to manage resources, but refrained from blaming those who left, emphasizing the unfortunate nature of their attempts to justify their actions by blaming the party and its president.

Liezietsu advised them to introspect and consider returning “home” for a better future, suggesting that their attempts at justification would not diminish the act of defection.

He underscored that while many changes were occurring, the long-standing Naga political problem remained constant. Liezietsu believed that a political resolution based on history, rather than a new political philosophy, was necessary to solve the issue.

He expressed the NPF’s commitment to the political philosophy inherited from their elders, emphasizing it as the “honourable” path to resolving the Naga problem. He reiterated that the party would persist until its goal was achieved.

Liezietsu cautioned against the possibility of the present coalition government diverting the attention of the younger generation from the Naga political issue.

While acknowledging the potential for some individuals to be swayed by easy money, he emphasized that the Naga political issue would persist until an honourable, acceptable, and inclusive solution was reached.

He urged self-reflection and emphasized that blaming the Centre was not the solution, but rather, the responsibility fell upon the State government, underground leaders, tribal leaders, civil society groups, and others involved.

Speaking briefly, NPF Secretary General and MLA Achumbemo Kikon reaffirmed the party’s adherence to its ideology and principles.

He emphasized that the party’s existence was centred on the premise of achieving an honourable, inclusive, and acceptable solution to the Naga political issue.

Kikon expressed confidence in the party’s future, stating that it was respected by people of all ages in Naga society and beyond.

He further stressed the party’s role in preserving and strengthening Naga identity while safeguarding other indigenous minority groups.