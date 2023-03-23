Dimapur: Amid speculation that the 14th Nagaland assembly will remain opposition-less with almost all the parties extending support to the Neiphiu Rio-led government, Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu made it clear on the floor of the House on Wednesday that his party will sit in the Opposition bench.

The NPF won two seats in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address on the third day of the first session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, who initiated discussion, Nienu said the NPF will remain a strong opposition.

However, he said the party will support and continue to work with the government for the peace and development of the state.

He appealed to the legislators to judiciously use the allotted funds meant for development. He urged the government of the day to come up with a “Vision Plan of 5 years” with the government’s policies and programmes included in it.

Nienu also stressed the issues of inner line permit (ILP), the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland and other illegal migrants.

He expressed apprehension that the Nagas might be left to be a minority in the state one day, citing Tripura as an instance, if not these issues are not addressed in time.

He also mentioned that Dimapur, Chümoukedima and Niuland are the breeding grounds of all illegal migrants. He urged the government to tackle the issue with prompt and effective mechanisms, keeping in mind the menace of illegal migrants and its ramifications on our future generation.

He also suggested “radical reformation” in the home department is needed as the department is the key to the functioning of the government.

Participating in the discussion, the second NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon emphasised the dire need to actively pursue with the central government an honourable, acceptable and inclusive solution to the Naga political issue, saying an early solution is not only in the interests of the Naga people but also for the Centre, as it would pave way for the development of the entire northeastern region.

Expressing concern about the upcoming urban local body elections in the state, Kikon opined that it would be wise to delay the polls until a clear consensus is reached with all the stakeholders and civil society organisations.

Housing and mechanical minister Bashangmongba Chang highlighted the socioeconomic progress of the state and various developmental projects undertaken by the government.

Roads and bridges minister G Kaito Aye said the House should jointly put an effort towards the solution of the Naga political issue and work together in facilitating and assisting the government in this regard.