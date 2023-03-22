KOHIMA: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who has emerged as a social media sensation in recent times, has shown on how one can be ‘productive’.

In a fresh post on micro-blogging site Twitter, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has urged people not to waste time and be productive.

A social media sensation, Temjen Imna Along is the Nagaland minister for tourism, higher education and tribal affairs.

In the Twitter post, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared a picture of him conducting a virtual meeting while being stuck in a traffic jam.

While sharing the picture, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along quoted Chatur Ramalingam – a character from Bollywood film 3 Idiots.

“Who says you can’t be productive while stuck in traffic? Here I come,” tweeted Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along.

The Nagaland minister added: “As Chatur Ramalingam from 3 Idiots says ‘Waqth ka sahi istemal to koi mujhse sikhe’ (Somebody should learn the correct way to utilise time properly).”

Who says you can't be productive while stuck in traffic? Here I come!



As Chatur Ramalingam from 3 Idiots says "???? ?? ??? ??????? ?? ??? ????? ???? " ? pic.twitter.com/ElW7QWuxDm — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 22, 2023