KOHIMA: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who has emerged as a social media sensation in recent times, has shown on how one can be ‘productive’.
In a fresh post on micro-blogging site Twitter, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has urged people not to waste time and be productive.
A social media sensation, Temjen Imna Along is the Nagaland minister for tourism, higher education and tribal affairs.
In the Twitter post, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared a picture of him conducting a virtual meeting while being stuck in a traffic jam.
While sharing the picture, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along quoted Chatur Ramalingam – a character from Bollywood film 3 Idiots.
Also read: Northeast | Heavy rains to lash Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Sikkim
“Who says you can’t be productive while stuck in traffic? Here I come,” tweeted Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along.
The Nagaland minister added: “As Chatur Ramalingam from 3 Idiots says ‘Waqth ka sahi istemal to koi mujhse sikhe’ (Somebody should learn the correct way to utilise time properly).”