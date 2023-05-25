Imphal: Manipur witnessed fresh instances of violence as a mob reportedly vandalised the residence of PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam, located in Ningthoukhong Bazar under the jurisdiction of the Bishnupur police station on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred amidst growing tensions in the region, with reports revealing that a large group of individuals forcefully entered the minister’s residence, causing extensive damage to furniture, window panes, and vehicles parked in the front courtyard. Disturbingly, they also set fire to files within the minister’s front office.

Another group, predominantly consisting of women, blocked the road from Moirang Lamkhai to Thinungei. They obstructed the convoys of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) from proceeding further to Moirang, where fresh tensions arose following the killing of one person and the injury of another.

The Bishnupur police arrived at the scene and dispersed the mob using tear gas shells and mock bombs. Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the commotion.

The agitators raised various slogans, including “No separate administration in Manipur at any cost,” “Save indigenous people from immigrants,” “Stop using SoO Kuki militants to divide Manipur,” and “Resign, incompetent CM.” They also demanded increased security measures to safeguard the lives and properties of residents in the Tronglaobi area of the district.

The minister was not present at his residence during the incident.

In a separate incident, armed miscreants set fire to the Manipur Mountaineering Institute (MMI), which serves as the training complex for the Manipur Mountaineering and Trekking Association (MMTA). The MMI complex, located near the Loktak Hydro-Electric Project in the Henglep sub-division of Churachandpur district, fell victim to the arson attack on Wednesday evening.

The situation in Manipur remains volatile as violent acts unfold in different parts of the state. Authorities are working diligently to restore order and ensure the safety of the population.