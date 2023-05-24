GUWAHATI: Chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma will visit the disputed areas along the borders of the two states in June.

The Assam chief minister and his Meghalaya counterpart will visit the disputed areas that fall under Karbi Anglong district in Assam and West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

This was informed by the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya in a joint press conference in Guwahati after a crucial round of talks between the two state governments regarding border issues.

“In June, (Meghalaya CM) Conrad Sangma and I will jointly visit Karbi Anglong and West Jaintia Hills,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (May 24).

Both Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma termed the meeting regarding border issues between the two states as ‘productive’.

Both Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma “will reconvene in July after regional committees complete their ground work”.

“We had a fruitful consultation with Assam counterpart on our commitment to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya area of border differences,” said Conrad Sangma.

He added: “I have full faith in the leadership of Assam CM and government of India that with a positive approach we shall find solutions to the remaining six area of differences.”