GUWAHATI: A magisterial probe has been ordered into the “eviction drive” at Silsako Beel in Guwahati, Assam.

This magisterial probe into the “eviction drive” at Silsako Beel in Guwahati was ordered by the Kamrup-Metro district administration following a directive from the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC).

The probe will be conducted by additional district magistrate (ADM) Priyanshu Bharadwaj.

Further, assistant commissioner and executive magistrate of Kamrup Metro district in Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita has been directed to assist Priyanshu Bharadwaj in the probe.

The findings of the probe will be submitted to the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) within seven days.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in February this year, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had launched an eviction drive at Silsako beel, a protected wetland in Guwahati, Assam.

Nearly 250 “illegally constructed” houses on Silsako Beel in Guwahati, Assam were demolished in the eviction drive.

According to Assam government, around 1200 bighas of land in Silsako beel in Guwahati are being encroached upon.