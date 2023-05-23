Guwahati: Assam Police Service (APS) officer Leena Doley, who was removed as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nagaon district following the death of a 30-year-old woman police officer in a mysterious road accident, came under the spotlight time and again during her stint as the police chief of the district due to multiple wrong reasons.

Leena Doley is under fire after the death of Junmoni Rabha, a sub-inspector in charge of the Morikolong police outpost in Nagaon district, in a mysterious “road accident” in the early hours of May 16 at Jakhalabandha area of the district.

Thousands of social media users have brutally slammed Leena Doley and blamed her for the death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

On May 19, SI Junmoni’s mother Sumitra Rabha lodged an FIR at Jakhalabandha police station alleging that she had been murdered.

In the FIR, Sumitra Rabha mentioned the names of SP Leena Doley and three other police officials. She also alleged that hours after the mysterious accident, a team of Nagaon police led by SP Doley, who has now been posted as SP of Hailakandi district, raided the official residence of Junmoni on that very night.

Interestingly, the Assam govt has also been accused of protecting SP Doley as no action has been taken against her.

Earlier, Dolley had drawn flake following the death of Moti Prasad Bora, a security personnel working at NEEPCO in Mizoram while he was in the custody of Kampur police.

Bora’s wife Gitamoni Bora and other family members alleged that he died due to physical torture in police custody.

Gitamoni Bora alleged that even though then Nagaon SP Doley assured adequate compensation and needful action against the culprits behind the incident, nothing has been done till today.

Gitamoni further alleged that Nagaon police conducted the postmortem of her husband’s body without her knowledge.

In November last year, the Gauhati High Court pulled up SP Leena Doley for demolishing the homes of the five men accused of setting fire to the Batadrava Police Station in Assam Nagaon’s district.

Gauhati HC’s then Chief Justice RM Chhaya told the government’s counsel that an agency needs permission to demolish a home even if a serious matter is being investigated.

The chief justice said that even Bollywood films are careful enough to show actors handing notices or demolition orders before bulldozers are used.

“Such things [bulldozing as punishment] happen only in Rohit Shetty movies. Send your SP’s story to director Rohit Shetty,” Chief Justice Chhaya had said.