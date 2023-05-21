GUWAHATI: The investigation into the death of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha has been taking twists every other day.

With probe into the death of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha picking up pace, SP of Nagaon district was transferred on Saturday (May 20).

Leena Doley was transferred and posted as the new superintendent of police (SP) for Hailakandi district.

However, Doley’s transfer and posting as the new SP of Hailakandi district of Assam, amid several allegations against her, has irked the general public.

Many have started to raise question against the government and the Assam police department for “not taking appropriate action” against the cop.

Many have also started to accuse the Assam government and the police department of ‘shielding’ Leena Doley from the process of investigation into the death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

It may be mentioned here that former SP of Nagaon district of Assam – Leena Doley – has been named in the FIR filed by the mother of Junmoni Rabha.

Sumitra Rabha, mother of deceased Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, on May 19, had filed an FIR in connection with the ‘mysterious’ death of her daughter.

Also read: Assam: Section 144 imposed in city; know what’s allowed and what’s prohibited

In the FIR, crying foul play, Sumitra Rabha demanded a through probe into the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha in the wee hours of May 16.

Sumitra Rabha also claimed that the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha – was a “pre-planned murder”.

Junmoni Rabha mother accused Leena Doley of being ‘responsible’ for the death of her daughter.

SI Junmoni Rabha was serving in Nagaon district of Assam, where Leena Doley was the SP.

Sumitra Rabha, in the FIR, had alleged that Leena Doley led a raid at the official quarters of Junmoni Rabha, after her daughter died in the ‘accident’ at Jakhalabanda.

Despite being named in the FIR, Leena Doley was subjected to only to a mere transfer.

Although of a different district, Leena Doley managed to retain her post as SP.

Also read: Assam: Police CID freezes over Rs 8 lakh stolen by cyber fraud

On the other hand, as many as four police officers from Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts of Assam were ‘closed’ to the Assam police headquarters amid probe into the death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

An order undersigned by Special DGP, Harmeet Singh read, “In the interest of fair investigation of Jakhalabandha PS Case No. 84/23 u/s 279/427/304(A) IPC, Nagaon PS Case No. 443/23, U/S 489(A)/489(B) IPC, Jakhalabandha PS Case No. 87/23 U/S 120B/302/34 IPC and North Lakhimpur PS Case No. 183/23 U/S 120B/395/397/342/387 IPC the following officers are closed to Assam Police Headquarters with immediate effect.”

The “closed” officials are Nagaon’s Additional SP (Crime) Rupjyoti Kalita, officer in charge of Nagaon Sadar Police Station, Inspector Manoj Rajbongshi, Inspector Bhaskar Kalita (OC North Lakhimpur PS) and Sanjib Bora (IC Naoboisha OP).

“They will immediately relinquish charge and report at Assam Police Headquarters”, the order copy added.

It may be mentioned that Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha died on May 16 and initially, it was reported that her death was an accident.

Also read: Assam: Dibrugarh hospital staffer dumps newborn baby on dyke

However, later it was found that there were some angles that indicated that she was allegedly ‘murdered’.

The post-mortem report of deceased Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha also revealed several nerve-shivering facts.

These revelations have thrown light on several dark sides of the entire episode that indicates a “pre-planned murder”.

As per the post-mortem report, upon examination, the body was found with multiple injuries and wounds in most of the body.

The post-mortem report, which was conducted within 24 hours, has revealed multiple rib fractures on both sides of Junmoni Rabha’s body.

The report also suggested that injury marks were noticed over both the knees, legs, elbow and hands.

Meanwhile, although the criminal investigation department (CID) has been investigating the ‘mysterious’ death of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha, on Saturday (Many 20), director general of police (DGP) GP Singh said that the investigation has now been recommended to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).