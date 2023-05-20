Guwahati: In a major fallout of the SI Junmoni Rabha death case, the Assam government on Saturday transferred the SPs of the Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts.

The move comes in the light of huge public outcry and anger over the death of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha and the alleged nexus between cops and smugglers.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports), Assam, Anand Mishra, has been transferred and posted as the new SP of Lakhimpur district.

Lakhimpur SP Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa has been transferred and he will take charge as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports), Assam.

On the other hand, Nagaon SP Leena Doley has been transferred as the SP of Hailakandi district.

Hailakandi SP Nabaneet Mahanta has been transferred and he will take charge as the SP of the Nagaon district.