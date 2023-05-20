Guwahati: Assam’s largest dairy cooperative, West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), has introduced honey under its brand ‘Purabi’ sourced from the local beekeeper of Assam, the first FPO promoted by WAMUL, Naba Milon Beekeepers and Producer’s Cooperative Society Limited, Kamrup.

The ‘Purabi Honey’ will be available in pack sizes of 125 grams and 250 grams, catering to the growing demand for high-quality natural honey products.

The launch took place on May 20 during an event commemorating World Bee Day, which was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, at the College of Agriculture in Waraseoni, Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh.

The ceremony was graced by the Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, who inaugurated the event.

During the programme, the Chairman of NDDB, Meenesh Shah, highlighted the significant contribution of WAMUL in the formation of the Honey Farmers’ Producer Organization (FPO) in the Kamrup district.

“West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited (Purabi Dairy), the largest dairy in the Northeast region of our country, formed a Honey FPO in Kamrup district of Assam as a CBBO. The raw honey produced by the farmers of this FPO will be procured, processed and marketed by the milk union as ‘Purabi Honey’. It is a matter of pride for all of us and especially for the dairy farmers of WAMUL, Assam, that today Purabi Honey is being launched by the Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar ji,” Meenesh Shah, who is also the Chairman of WAMUL, said.

The event was also attended by representatives of Naba Milon Beekeepers and Producer’s Cooperative Society Limited, and by Managing Director, WAMUL, Shri Satya Brata Bose.

‘Purabi Honey’ was launched alongside other honey brands produced by various CBBOs across India as part of the government’s ambitious 10,000 FPO initiative.

WAMUL has been entrusted with developing the honey FPO in Kamrup Rural, and Naba Milon Bee Producers is one of the successful FPOs established under this initiative.

In Guwahati, the World Bee Day event was organized by WAMUL and Naba Milon Beekeepers and Producer’s Cooperative Society Limited, at the Purabi Dairy premises at Panjabari.

In the event as part of the technical session, Gajen Sarma, shared his expert views on beekeeping. General Manager WAMUL, SK Parida said that Purabi as a brand always stood for good health and wellbeing with its range of high-quality dairy products, has extended the portfolio with Purabi Honey, which stands in similar planks of good health.

Additionally, the cooperative network also provides an opportunity to enhance the farmers’ income through honey production. The event was attended by several officials and management of the dairy cooperative attended the event.

Naba Milon Beekeepers and Producer’s Cooperative Society Limited with 104 members has collected a total of 650kgs of honey in its first collection cycle. The membership of the FPO is expanding rapidly.