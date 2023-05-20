Guwahati: Amidst the CBI taking over Junmoni Rabha’s death case from CID, Assam Police, Superintendents of Nagaon and Lakhimpur Police were also said to have been transferred.

It may be mentioned that while an official order is still to be made public, Lakhimpur SP Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Nagaon SP Leena Doley were transferred as there were allegations of them being involved in the case as well as them being connected to a nexus of fake gold smugglers.

However, it is yet to be known who will take their place or where they have been transferred.

It may be mentioned that DGP GP Singh has stated that now the investigation has been handed to the CBI for a better investigation.

He said that all aspects of the case would be investigated by the CBI.

The CID had already interrogated several persons including a witness who claimed he was in the particular location on the night of the incident and the truck driver of the vehicle that rammed into Junmoni’s vehicle.

Earlier, four police officers from Nagaon and Lakhimpur were “closed” to the Assam Police headquarters.

Along with this, the office of SP Nagaon had earlier transferred 148 personnel from various police stations, outposts and patrol posts within the district.

Several organisations and Junmoni Rabha’s family had appealed to the government for a CBI investigation.

It may be mentioned that SI Junmoni Rabha died on May 16 and initially, it was reported that her death was an accident.

However, later it was found that there were some angles that she was murdered.