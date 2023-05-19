Guwahati: Massive protests are being carried out demanding justice and a CBI enquiry for deceased Assam Police SI, Junmoni Rabha in Boko in Kamrup Rural around 30 km from Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that locals along with Rabha Students Union have demanded the arrested of Nagaon Superintendant of Police, Leena Doley alleging her involvement in the case.

The protestors further demanded the government provide adequate compensation to the family of Junmoni Rabha.

Apart from this, they further claimed that the investigation should be handed over to the CBI instead of CID.

One of the protestors claimed only a CBI investigation will bring out the truth.

It may be mentioned that Junmoni Rabha died earlier this week which was initially reported to be an accident. However, later it was claimed to be a murder by her family.

On further development on media reports, it was found that the case has a mystery behind which went on deeper.

One of Junmoni Rabha’s informers came forward and said that Junmoni’s life was already in danger.

It may be mentioned, Chief Minister HImanta Biswa Sarma had also said that if needed, he would move forward to arrange a CBI investigation.

Sumitra Rabha, mother of deceased Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, on Friday (May 19), filed an FIR in connection with the ‘mysterious’ death of her daughter.

Sumitra Rabha filed the FIR at the Jakhalabandha police station in Nagaon district of Assam.

In the FIR, crying foul play, Sumitra Rabha demanded a through probe into the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha in the wee hours of May 16.

Sumitra Rabha also claimed that the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha – was a “pre-planned murder”.

“I am sure that her (Junmoni Rabha) death was not a result of an accident, but a pre-planned murder,” Sumitra Rabha claimed in the FIR.

“I noticed several injury marks on Junmoni’s body, which hints at she being subjected to assault by a rod or other such blunt object,” she stated in the FIR.

She also alleged that the post-mortem of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha was conducted without her consent.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of deceased Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha has revealed several nerve-shivering facts.

These revelations have thrown light on several dark sides of the entire episode that indicates a “pre-planned murder”.

As per the post-mortem report, upon examination, the body was found with multiple injuries and wounds in most of the body.

The post-mortem report, which was conducted within 24 hours, has revealed multiple ribs fractures on both sides of Junmoni Rabha’s body.

The report also suggested that injury marks were noticed over both the knees, legs, elbow and hands.