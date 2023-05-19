GUWAHATI: The Assam government has renamed the post of deputy commissioner (DC) to district commissioner.

This decision was taken by the Assam cabinet in a meeting on Friday (May 19).

The DCs (district commissioners) will have the power to transfer gazetted and non-gazetted officials within the concerned district.

However, for transfer of a gazetted officials, an approval of the concerned guardian minister will be required.

Moreover, the “office of the divisional commissioner will be abolished and its statutory powers will be exercised by principal secretary, GAD”.

The employees and assets of the office of divisional commissioner will be transferred to respective DCs.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that a deputy commissioner (now district commissioner) must spend time on overall progress in the district concerned, instead of getting involved in routine administrative works.

”The DCs should function as chief secretary of the district and focus on development parameters,” the Assam chief minister had said.

Furthermore, the Assam government has decided to link every assembly constituency in the state to only one revenue circle to streamline administration.

Presently, assembly seats in Assam are linked to the district headquarters with one district having several circles and constituencies under its purview.

”Every constituency is getting linked to just one revenue circle to streamline administration,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM had added: “This is being done to synchronise both revenue and developmental works.”

(This is breaking story)