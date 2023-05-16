GUWAHATI: The criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam police has been tasked with the probe into a case registered against deceased sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.

This was informed by Assam director general of police (DGP) – GP Singh on Tuesday (May 16).

“In wake of request of a fair probe from various sections of society into FIR Nu 0183/2023 and death of SI Junmoni Rabha, it has been decided to transfer investigation to CID Assam,” DGP GP Singh informed.

“FIR Nu 0183/2023 was registered on May 15th 2023 at North Lakhimpur PS u/s 120-B, 395, 397, 342, 387 in which name of SI Junmoni Rabha was mentioned as an accused,” Assam DGP GP Singh said.

The Assam DGP added: “Lakhimpur Police and Nagaon Police took lawful action pursuant to registration of crime.”

Meanwhile, mystery shrouds the death of a Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha, as her family has alleged foul play in the entire incident.

The deceased Assam cop’s family members refuted claims of her death being an accident and said that it was a “pre-planned” accident.

It may be mentioned here that in the wee hours of Tuesday (May 16), Junmoni Rabha’s car smashed into a truck in Jakhalabanda area of Nagaon district in Assam.

Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha, who was posted at Morikolong police out-post in Nagaon district, died on the spot.

Locals said the impact of the accident was such that the front and left portions of the vehicle she was travelling in were completely mangled.

On being informed, a team of police reached the spot and rushed SI Rabha to Kaliabor sub-division civil hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Sources said SI Rabha was travelling toward upper Assam when the vehicle rammed into the truck.

SI Junmoni Rabha made headlines last year in May for getting her fiancé arrested on fraud charges.

She was, however, arrested later for alleged corruption in league with her former beau.

Junmoni Rabha, who was then serving as a sub-inspector (SI) at Kaliabor police station in Nagaon district of Assam, was arrested after being questioned for two consecutive days.

Rabha was also embroiled in a controversy in January last year when her telephonic conversation with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan was leaked.