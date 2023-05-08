Guwahati: The Manipur Tribal Forum has sought a probe into the violence by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be constituted headed by ex-Assam DGP Harekrishna Deka.

The tribal forum has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Supreme Court seeking the probe.

In the PIL, the Forum alleged that the attacks on tribal communities in Manipur has the full support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in power in the state as well as at the Centre.

“These attacks had the full support of the party in power (Indian People’s Party, BJP) at the state as well as the Centre which supports the dominant group and has planned the attacks on account of a non-secular agenda which is contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of India,” the petition said.

The PIL further alleged that 30 tribal persons were killed by the dominant community and 132 were injured but no first information report (FIR) has been registered so far in relation to any of these.

“Neither FIR was registered nor is there any investigation taking place as the police itself is on the side of the dominant community and has stood by idle while the killings took place,” it was submitted.

The petitioner, therefore, prayed for a Special Investigation Team to be constituted headed by Harekrishna Deka, former Director General of Police of Assam and monitored by Chief Justice Tinlianthang Vaiphei, former chairman of Meghalaya State Human Rights Commission so that the accused who assaulted the tribals could be prosecuted.