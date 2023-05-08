New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Manipur government to take necessary steps for raising security and relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Terming the aftermath of the violence “humanitarian issues”, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud emphasised that due arrangements must be made in the relief camps and the people sheltered there be provided with basic amenities like food, ration and medical facilities.

“We are concerned very deeply about the loss of lives and properties,” the top court said.

The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, directed all necessary steps to be taken for the rehabilitation of those displaced and adequate efforts for protecting places of religious worship.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the state government, informed the bench about the steps taken to deal with the situation.

He said 52 companies of central armed police forces, besides Army and Assam Rifles contingents have been deployed in the violence-hit areas of Manipur.

Flag marches are being conducted in disturbed areas and peace meetings held, he told the bench.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas on the Manipur situation including one by a ruling BJP MLA challenging the high court order on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community and a PIL by a tribal outfit for an SIT probe into the violence that rocked the north-eastern state last week.