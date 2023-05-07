IMPHAL: The situation continues to remain tense in Manipur after clashes broke out on May 3 during an ongoing protest by tribals over a court order on Scheduled Tribe status.

Vehicles, houses, schools, churches and commercial properties were set ablaze by protesting mobs, following the ATSUM solidarity march on May 3, which sparked fresh tensions across the state.

Manipur DGP said the situation in the state improved after the intervention of security forces.

As many as 54 people have lost their lives in the violence that broke out in Manipur, according to officials.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the violence that erupted in Manipur is ‘very unfortunate’ and the government is taking necessary steps and all possible steps.

A CRPF CoBRA commando on leave was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday.

In the wake of Constable Chonkholen Haokip being killed, the CRPF on Friday directed its personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home state to ‘immediately’ report to their nearest security base with family members.

A Defence spokesperson said a total of 13,000 people were rescued and shifted to safe shelters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the situation in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials.

The Centre dispatched additional security forces and anti-riot vehicles to maintain peace in the violence-hit state, sources said.

Army Enhances Surveillance Efforts. Relentless Efforts of Army & Assam Rifles Pay Off- Curfew Relaxed for 3 hrs from 7:10 AM in Churachandpur.