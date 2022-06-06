Sub-inspector with the Assam police department – Junmoni Rabha, who was arrested on Saturday on corruption charges, has now been suspended from service.

The suspension of Junmoni Rabha was informed by SP of Nagaon district in Assam – Leena Doley.

Junmoni Rabha was arrested by a team of Majuli police on Saturday, after being questioned for two consecutive days.

At the time of her arrest, Junmoni Rabha was serving as a sub-inspector at Kaliabor police station in Nagaon district of Assam.

Following her arrest, a court in Majuli district of Assam sent Junmoni Rabha to 14-day judicial custody.

According to reports, police investigations revealed that at least two bank accounts of Junmoni Rabha had transactions of Rs 20 lakh each.

It was just a month ago that Junmoni Rabha shot to fame after arresting her fiancé – Rana Pogag – on fraud charges.

However, soon things started to turn upside down for Junmoni Rabha following the arrest and interrogation of Rana Pogag.

Junmoni Rabha was accused of running a nexus with Rana Pogag in duping people.

It was alleged that Rana Pogag used to collected money on Junmoni Rabha’s behalf.

An inquiry was immediately ordered into the allegations.

At least two contractors alleged that they had financial deals with Rana Pogag being introduced by Junmoni Rabha when she was posted in Majuli.

Both the contractors alleged that they were duped.