Guwahati: Assam police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha, who had arrested her fiance on charges of fraud last month in Nagaon district, was arrested on Saturday.

She was arrested by Majuli police in connection with a case against her fiance on various charges, including “criminal conspiracy” and “cheating”.

Two contractors – Ram Abatra Sharma and Ajit Bora – had filed two separate FIRs against Rabha’s fiance, Pogag, alleging huge financial transactions between them.

They had alleged that Rabha had introduced Pogag to them and it was because of her that they had given the money to Pogag for getting contract works from the ONGC.

Rabha was posted in Majuli then.

On Friday, police quizzed Rabha as her name appeared in the FIRs.

Pogag, who is currently in judicial custody in Nagaon, was arrested under sections 120B, 170, 406, 419, 420, 468, 471 and 472 of the Indian Penal Code.