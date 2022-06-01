Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, is no more.

KK passed away on Wednesday night in Kolkata, shortly after performing at a concert.

KK suffered a massive cardiac arrest that led to his untimely demise at the age of 53.

The playback singer collapsed after the concert and was rushed to a private hospital in the city.

The doctors at the Kolkata’s CMRI Hospital declared him “brought dead”.

Shortly before his death, KK had performed at a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

PHOTOS & VIDEOS FROM KK’s LAST EVER PERFORMANCE:

List of songs KK performed last night.
Final moments of KK while being taken to the hospital after complaining uneasiness.

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in