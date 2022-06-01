Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, is no more.

KK passed away on Wednesday night in Kolkata, shortly after performing at a concert.

KK suffered a massive cardiac arrest that led to his untimely demise at the age of 53.

The playback singer collapsed after the concert and was rushed to a private hospital in the city.

The doctors at the Kolkata’s CMRI Hospital declared him “brought dead”.

Shortly before his death, KK had performed at a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

PHOTOS & VIDEOS FROM KK’s LAST EVER PERFORMANCE:

List of songs KK performed last night.

Final moments of KK while being taken to the hospital after complaining uneasiness.

‘?? ???? ?? ? ???? ??’ … Glimpse of KK’s last concert in #Kolkata .



Your Voice and songs will always be part of our lives ?? #RIP #KK #RIP_KK pic.twitter.com/0qwVh4yFIQ — Gurmeet Singh, IIS ?? (@Gurmeet_Singhhh) June 1, 2022

The master of music #KK just passed away. His last music show at Najrul Mancho #kolkata #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/0359ih0sI3 — Shreya (@shreya__online) May 31, 2022

The AC was not working, #KK was sweating profusely, then when he had chest pain, this is how he was taken out. No paramedics for such a big concert, no stretcher. They made him walk during a cardiac arrest #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/MYsw5VjJXH — Haresh ??? (@HARESHRJADAV3) June 1, 2022

Countless beautiful KK songs were a part of our lives as we were growing up. But perhaps this is the one song he will be best remembered for. He sang this track yesterday during his concert in Kolkata before a heart attack cruelly ended his life #Pal #KKPassesAway #KK #KKforever pic.twitter.com/nMk6gJMtjQ — Neha Khanna (@nehakhanna_07) June 1, 2022

Unbelievable! Singer KK is no more.



See his energy just few hours before his death during his concert at Kolkata.



Life’s truly fragile. Om shanti. #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/wuht8Z82JQ — Akash Jain (@akash207) May 31, 2022