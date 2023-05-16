GUWAHATI: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Tuesday said that a fitness survey of all police personnel, including Indian Police Service (IPS) and Assam Police Service (APS) officers, would be carried out, and those personnel, who are found to be ‘unfit’, will be given Voluntary Retirement (VRS) from service.

In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam , @assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations.

“We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS & APS officers till August 15th and then start BMI assessment in the next fifteen days.

“All those who are in obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November End) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical reasons like hypothyroidism etc.

“@DGPAssamPolice would be the first to have the BMI taken on August 16th, the top cop said on his Twitter handle,” stated the DGP.

On April 30, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that near about 300 Assam Police personnel, who are “habitual drinkers”, will be given VRS.

He said that these police personnel drink excessively which is affecting their service.

The Chief Minister also said that the procedure to give VRS to such police personnel has already begun, and hiring to fill these vacancies will be done.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that the rules were already there which were never implemented.

He also instructed the police top brass to “remove deadwood from the force” to make the state police a fitter organization. The Assam Police currently employ around 70,000 personnel.