Fearless lady cop of Assam police Junmoni Rabha has arrested her fiancé on fraud charges.

Junmoni Rabha, who is serving as a sub-inspector in Nagaon district of Assam, arrested her fiancé Rana Pogag.

Rana Pogag had allegedly falsely claimed to be working for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Assam.

Moreover, Pogag had also allegedly duped many people for crores of rupees promising them to provide job in the ONGC.

After coming to know about the alleged crimes committed by her fiancé Rana Pogag, Junmoni Rabha herself filed an FIR, based on which he was arrested.

“I am grateful to the three people who came to me with information about him (Rana Pogag) on how big fraud he is. They opened my eyes,” said Junmoni Rabha.

Meanwhile, the police have seized fake seals and documents of ONGC from the possession of Rana Pogag, who is now in police custody.

Notably, Junmoni Rabha got engaged with Rana Pogag in October last year and the couple were slated to get married in November this year.

Notably, Junmoni Rabha of Assam police had hit the headlines in January this year after a telephonic conversation of her with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan got leaked in the social media.

Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan had ‘demanded’ Junmoni Rabha, who was then serving as an SI in Majuli district of Assam, to digress from their responsibilities in a case relating to seizing of a boat belonging to Mising tribals.

In the telephonic conversation, Junmoni Rabha was clearly heard refusing to buckle under pressure from the Assam MLA.

She even questioned the Assam MLA on how he “being a representative of the people ask police to break rules and regulations”.