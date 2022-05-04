Activist and MLA from Sivasagar constituency in Assam – Akhil Gogoi has demanded implementation of an Aricle 370-like provision for Assam.

Akhil Gogoi made this demand on Wednesday for “constitutional safeguard” of the indigenous people of Assam.

“We have demanded the Centre to implement (provisions like) Article 370 or 371 (A), 371 (F) 371 (J) in Assam to give constitutional safeguard to the people of the state,” Akhil Gogoi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added: “The indigenous people of the state will not be safe until Article 370 or 371 (A) like safeguards are implemented.”

Notably, Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was scrapped by the government of India on August 5, 2019 making all the provisions of the Indian constitution applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

Article 370 of the Indian constitution gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Article 370 conferred on Jammu and Kashmir, the power to have a separate constitution, a state flag, and autonomy of internal administration.

Article 370 was drafted in Part XXI of the Indian constitution titled “temporary, transitional and special provisions”.