Bodo language will be introduced as a medium for classes 11 and 12 in selected schools of Assam soon.

This big announcement was made by chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this announcement while addressing the 61st session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur district of Assam.

“Today in this event, on behalf of the Assam government, I would like to announce steps will be initiated to introduce Bodo language as a medium in selected schools of Assam,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “Introducing Bodo medium in classes 11 and 12 would open paths for introducing the language as medium in under-graduate and post-graduate levels.”

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also urged the Assam government to initiate efforts for promotion and growth of Bodo language and literature.

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Wednesday, addressed the 61st session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Tamulpur district of Assam.

President Kovind also recalled contributions of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in ensuring that Bodo was included the eighth schedule of the Constitution.