Guwahati: An Assam police woman official was killed after the vehicle she was traveling in collided with a truck in Nagaon district on Tuesday night.

Assam police Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, who was posted at Morikolong police station in Nagaon district, died on the spot in the accident that occurred around 2 am on National Highway 37 near Sarubhagia village in Kaliabor.

Locals said the impact of the accident was such that the front and left portions of the vehicle she was traveling in were completely mangled.

On being informed, a team of police reached the spot and rushed SI Rabha to Kaliabor Sub-Division Civil Hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Sources said SI Rabha was traveling toward Jorhat when the vehicle rammed into the truck.

Her body has been sent to Nagaon for post-mortem examination.

SI Junmoni Rabha made headlines last year in May for getting her fiance arrested on fraud charges.

She was, however, arrested for alleged corruption in league with her former beau.

SI Rabha, who was then serving as a sub-inspector (SI) at Kaliabor police station in Nagaon district, was arrested after being questioned for two consecutive days.

Rabha was also embroiled in a controversy in January last year when her telephonic conversation with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan was leaked.

They were engaged in an altercation over alleged harassment of the people of his constituency by her.