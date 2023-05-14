GUWAHATI: The Assam police has arrested the district transport officer (DTO) of East Garo Hills in Meghalaya.

DTO of East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya Gene Kelly G Momin was arrested by the Assam police for his alleged involvement in a scam.

Momin – the DTO of East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya – was arrested by the Assam police for allegedly issuing fake document for stolen vehicles.

The alleged scam reportedly came to light following the arrest of an individual named Gulam Ali, hailing from Goalpara district of Assam.

During interrogation and subsequent investigation, it came to light that Gulam Ali had in possession at least three vehicles, papers of which were fake.

Ali allegedly tampered with the chassis numbers of the stolen vehicles and were registered in line with the new registration numbers provided by the DTO of East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The Assam police stated that the individuals involved in the ‘scam’ have been identified.

However, most of the accused in the case are reported to be absconding.