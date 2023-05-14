KARIMNAGAR: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday (May 14), attended the “Hindu Ekta Yatra” at Karimnagar in Telangana.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the BJP’s “Hindu Ekta Yatra” as the chief guest.

The Assam chief minister also addressed a massive rally held during the “Hindu Ekta Yatra” at Karimnagar in Telangana.

While addressing the “Hindu Ekta Yatra” rally at Karimnagar in Telangana, the Assam chief minister said that his government is working to stop love jihad in Assam.

“We are working to stop love jihad in Assam,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM also added that “we are also working towards closing down madrassas in Assam”.

“After I became CM, I closed 600 madrassas in Assam. I want to tell Owaisi that I will close 300 more madrassas this year,” said CM Sarma.

He further said that “time has arrived to make Telangana a Ram Rajya”.

“It is time to make Telangana a ‘Ram Rajya’ based on a new Hindu civilization,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “It is our goal to make Telangana a Ram Rajya.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived at Karimnagar in Telangana on Sunday afternoon and was received by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Further addressing the rally, the CM Sarma said: “Diesel in Assam is cheaper than in Telangana.”

“Telangana government is exploiting people,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at the “Hindu Ekta Yatra” in Karimnagar.

Notably, elections for the Telangana legislative assembly are likely to be held in November 2023.