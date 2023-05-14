GUWAHATI: The Assam police has reportedly drafted a 1600-page charge-sheet in the sensational Guwahati double murder case.

Prime accused Bandana Kalita and two other accused in the case Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka have been named in the charge sheet.

The Assam police will submit the charge-sheet before the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Kamrup-Metro district on Monday (May 15).

The sensational double murder case that rocked entire Assam came to light in February this year, seven months after the killings had taken place.

The accused trio allegedly killed the mother-son duo of Sanskari Dey and Amarjyoti Dey, chopped them into pieces and later dumped their body parts at different areas in Meghalaya.

The Assam police recovered the body parts of Sanskari Dey and Amarjyoti Dey from Sohra (Cherrapunji) and Dawki in Meghalaya respectively.

Notably, Bandana Kalita, the prime accused, had direct relations with the victims; while Sanskari Dey was the mother-in-law of Vandana, Amarjyoti Dey was her husband.

The murders are believed to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with co-accused Dhanti Deka.

The Guwahati police in Assam also reportedly probed the financial angle that might have also motivated the murders.

It may be mentioned here that Vandana Kalita’s mother-in-law, Shankari Dey, a retired government employee owned several properties in Chandmari and Noomati areas of Guwahati in Assam.

It was also reportedly suspected that the murders were committed for the property.

Interestingly, after the murders of Sanskari Dey, accused Vandana Kalita withdrew a huge amount of money using her in-law’s ATM card.

With the help of her two friends – Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka – Vandana Kalita suffocated her mother-in-law with a pillow, made her unconscious and chopped her with a machete and rolling pin.

Similarly, the Amarjyoti Dey, the husband of Vandana Kalita, was hit on his head with an iron rod.

The husband was unemployed and allegedly consumed drugs.

He also allegedly had “extramarital affairs” with other women.

Both were unhappy with the marriage. In fact, they married each other going against their parents’ will.